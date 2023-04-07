Close
Sirens Sounding For Second Time In Israel's Territories Bordering Gaza Strip - IDF

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 04:40 AM

Sirens Sounding for Second Time In Israel's Territories Bordering Gaza Strip - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Air raid sirens sounded for the second time in several of Israel's regions on the border with the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday.

"Sirens sounded in the kibbutzim of Mefalsim and Nir Am," the IDF said on Telegram.

According to Palestinian media, several rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip in the direction of Israeli settlements bordering the enclave.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF said that it struck two underground tunnels and two weapons production facilities belonging to the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas, in turn, called on the Palestinian people to unite "in the fight against the occupiers."

More Stories From World

