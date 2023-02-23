- Home
Sirens Sounding In Southern Israel - Army
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 08:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Sirens are sounding in Israel, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Twitter.
"Sirens sounding in southern Israel," the IDF said.
