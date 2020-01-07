UrduPoint.com
Sirte, Surroundings Under LNA's 'Firm' Control Despite Reports To Contrary - Eastern Gov't

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:15 PM

Sirte, Surroundings Under LNA's 'Firm' Control Despite Reports to Contrary - Eastern Gov't

Sirte and all surrounding areas remain under full and "firm" control of the Libyan National Army (LNA) after being retaken from the rival Tripoli-based government, an envoy for the eastern Libyan government, Aref Ali Nayed, told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Sirte and all surrounding areas remain under full and "firm" control of the Libyan National Army (LNA) after being retaken from the rival Tripoli-based government, an envoy for the eastern Libyan government, Aref Ali Nayed, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

On Monday, the LNA entered Sirte and declared full control over the city. Later that same day, the lead Russian negotiator in the contact group on intra-Libyan settlement, Lev Dengov, told Sputnik that troops loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA) had reclaimed Sirte. The diplomat yet added that the city could swap hands again as the fighting continued.

"As of this morning, Sirte and all of the surrounding areas are under the firm and complete control of the Libyan National Army that is guided by the Libyan duly-elected Parliament, the House of Representatives in Benghazi," Nayed said.

The reports to the contrary are based on "GNA disinformation," he added.

According to the envoy, the "amazing and swift liberation of Sirte was the result of combined land, sea and air operations by the army, but they were also combined with extensive intelligence networking and operations plus tribal networking and arrangements."

