Sisi Invites Putin To Attend Ceremony Marking Start Of El Dabaa NPP Construction

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 02:16 PM

Sisi Invites Putin to Attend Ceremony Marking Start of El Dabaa NPP Construction

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the ceremony marking the start of the construction of El Dabaa nuclear plant that Russia is helping to build

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the ceremony marking the start of the construction of El Dabaa nuclear plant that Russia is helping to build.

"Mr President, I would like to invite you to Egypt to take part in the ceremony of laying down the first brick of this important project and to attend the signing of the contract on the launch of the Russian Industry Zone in Ehypt," Sisi said at Russia-Africa forum in Sochi.

More Stories From World

