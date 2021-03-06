UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sisi Says Egypt, Sudan Reject Ethiopia Nile Dam 'fait Accompli'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 09:48 PM

Sisi says Egypt, Sudan reject Ethiopia Nile dam 'fait accompli'

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned Saturday against Ethiopia continuing to fill its Nile dam, on his first visit to Sudan since the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir nearly two years ago

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi warned Saturday against Ethiopia continuing to fill its Nile dam, on his first visit to Sudan since the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir nearly two years ago.

Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia have been locked for almost a decade in inconclusive talks over the filing and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Blue Nile, which broke ground in 2011.

Egypt sees the structure a threat to its water supply, while Sudan fears its own dams will be harmed if Ethiopia proceeds with filling the GERD before a deal is reached.

"We reject the policy of imposing a fait accompli and extending control over the Blue Nile through unilateral measures without taking Sudan's and Egypt's interests into account," Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Saturday in a statement carried by Sudan's state TV.

Addis Ababa, which said it reached its first-year filling target last year, has declared plans to go ahead with the second phase of filling regardless of whether a agreement is in place.

Egypt and Sudan "have agreed to relaunch negotiations with quadripartite mediation that includes the African Union, the United Nations, the European Union and the United States... to reach a deal before the flood season", Sisi added, standing alongside Sudanese head of state General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The visit to Khartoum, Sisi's first since Bashir's ouster in April 2019, comes amid efforts to bolster Sudanese-Egyptian ties and amid tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia over a disputed border region.

His talks with Burhan, and separately with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, also addressed maritime security in the Red Sea and the Sudan-Ethiopia border tensions, state tv reported.

Meanwhile this week, top Egyptian and Sudanese army officials signed a deal on military cooperation between the two countries, while Sudan's Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi discussed the GERD in Cairo with Sisi and other Egyptian officials, according to Egypt's foreign ministry.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army United Nations Flood Water Egypt European Union Visit Dam Cairo Khartoum Ethiopia United States Sudan April Border 2019 TV Agreement Top

Recent Stories

EXPO Centre woos shoppers, deal hunters with 43 ex ..

4 minutes ago

Master Paints Jinnah Gold Cup 2021: Final on Sunda ..

46 seconds ago

EU looks to secure vaccine materials from US

49 seconds ago

Italy prosecutors seek life for US pair accused of ..

51 seconds ago

Hundreds protest royal defamation laws in Thailand ..

4 minutes ago

Arsenal frustated by Xhaka blunder

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.