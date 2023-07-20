Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit - Source

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi will head the Egyptian delegation at the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, a source told Sputnik on Thursday

"President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Sisi will lead the delegation of his country at the Russia-Africa summit on July 27-28 in St. Petersburg," the source said.