Open Menu

Sisi To Head Egyptian Delegation At Russia-Africa Summit - Source

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit - Source

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi will head the Egyptian delegation at the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, a source told Sputnik on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi will head the Egyptian delegation at the upcoming Russia-Africa summit, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Sisi will lead the delegation of his country at the Russia-Africa summit on July 27-28 in St. Petersburg," the source said.

Related Topics

Egypt St. Petersburg Lead July

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design T ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design Thinking Hackathon’

11 minutes ago
 Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amat ..

Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amateur Lamprecht

19 minutes ago
 Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France spr ..

Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France sprinters miss a beat

19 minutes ago
 World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030 ..

World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030, experts say as key meeting e ..

19 minutes ago
 Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Tr ..

Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Trip to China, Seeks Similar Con ..

21 minutes ago
 Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, pro ..

Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, promote responsible media environ ..

21 minutes ago
Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public de ..

Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public desecration in Sweden

21 minutes ago
 Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on ..

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on Time - Putin

36 minutes ago
 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Condemns Rus ..

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Condemns Russian Attacks on Port Facilitie ..

36 minutes ago
 IAEA to Help Ukraine Secure Radioactive Sources in ..

IAEA to Help Ukraine Secure Radioactive Sources in Kiev, Kharkiv - Grossi

36 minutes ago
 Tour de France results and standings

Tour de France results and standings

36 minutes ago
 Poland Has Legal Tools to Ban Ukrainian Grain Impo ..

Poland Has Legal Tools to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Prime Minister

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World