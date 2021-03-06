UrduPoint.com
Sistani Tells Pope Iraq Christians Should Live In 'peace'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 12:56 PM

Iraq's top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali Sistani told Pope Francis in a landmark meeting in the holy city of Najaf Saturday that the country's Christians should live in "peace"

Sistani "affirmed his concern that Christian citizens should live like all Iraqis in peace and security, and with their full constitutional rights," a statement from his office said.

