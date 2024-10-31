'Sister States: Pakistan and New York' documentary screened in New York

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The official screening of a documentary “Sister States: Pakistan and New York” was held here on Wednesday in the presence of Pakistani Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The official screening of a documentary “Sister States: Pakistan and New York” was held here on Wednesday in the presence of Pakistani Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh.

The event, hosted by Deputy Speaker of the New York State Assembly Phil Ramos in collaboration with Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny and the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC), took place at the Boulton Center for the Performing Arts in Bay Shore, New York.

The documentary offered a firsthand look at the visit to Pakistan of Deputy Speaker Ramos earlier this year, which forged ties between New York State and Pakistan's provinces of Punjab and Sindh.

This bipartisan initiative was aimed at creating new avenues of collaboration with between New Yorkers and the people of Pakistan.

In his remarks, Ambassador Sheikh appreciated the initiative as a testament to the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between Pakistan and the United States, underscoring the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in New York.

“Our community in New York is not only a bridge between Pakistan and the United States but also a catalyst for furthering bilateral cooperation across various sectors,” he said.

The Ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing partnerships that builds mutual growth and understanding.

APP/ift