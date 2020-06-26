Site of Glasgow Knife Attack Was Hotel Housing Refugees Amid COVID-19 Outbreak- Eyewitness

EDINBURGH (United Kingdom) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The hotel in the Scottish city of Glasgow that was the site of a knife attack was being used to house refugees and asylum seekers during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, an eyewitness at the scene told Sputnik.

"Those hotels are full of refugees that have been housed in there for the coronavirus," the eyewitness, named John, said.

The eyewitness described the scene as "carnage" and said that he attempted to provide first aid to a maintenance worker that was stabbed during the incident, which took place at a Park Inn hotel on West George Street.

"There was the receptionist and the maintenance guy lying on the floor, blood pouring out of them, three people out in the street that were staying in the hotel as well stabbed, and the guy had run back up to his room. The police have come in, went up to the room ... shot the guy ... I was lying on the floor trying to help the maintenance guy with a big puncture wound, trying to compress his wound," the eyewitness said.

Another eyewitness, a bus driver who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Sputnik that the incident took place at roughly 13:00 local time [12:00 GMT]. He was near the scene of the incident and was blocked in after the police began establishing a cordon around the hotel.

As many as 300 refugees and asylum seekers were moved into Glasgow's hotels in April as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Scottish law enforcement officials have confirmed that six people, including a police officer, were stabbed during the attack. The assailant was shot dead by armed officers responding to the incident.

The BBC broadcaster earlier reported that three people were believed to have died during the attack. Law enforcement officials have so far only confirmed that six people were taken to hospital and are undergoing treatment.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon have both said that their thoughts are with those involved.