MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The site of the crash of the Russian Defense Ministry's Su-25UB strike aircraft has been detected, and the aircraft has been destroyed completely, a representative of regional emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The Defense Ministry said earlier in the day that the aircraft had crashed in Stavropol region during a training flight.

It was not carrying weapons. The Su-25UB crashed in a deserted location, causing no damage on the ground.

"A helicopter has detected from the air the site of Su-25 crash, which is presumably located 38 kilometers [23.6 miles] to the south-west of Buddenovsk," the representative said.

The aircraft exploded upon hitting the ground and was destroyed completely, the representative added.