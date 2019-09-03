- Home
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 06:32 PM
The site of the crash of the Russian Defense Ministry's Su-25UB strike aircraft has been detected, and the aircraft has been destroyed completely, a representative of regional emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday
The Defense Ministry said earlier in the day that the aircraft had crashed in Stavropol region during a training flight.
It was not carrying weapons. The Su-25UB crashed in a deserted location, causing no damage on the ground.
"A helicopter has detected from the air the site of Su-25 crash, which is presumably located 38 kilometers [23.6 miles] to the south-west of Buddenovsk," the representative said.
The aircraft exploded upon hitting the ground and was destroyed completely, the representative added.