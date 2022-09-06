UrduPoint.com

Sitio Royalties, Brigham Minerals Agree On $4.8Bln Merger

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Sitio Royalties, Brigham Minerals Agree on $4.8Bln Merger

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) Sitio Royalties and Brigham Minerals have reached a $4.8 billion merger deal to create the largest publicly traded mineral and royalty company in the United States, according to a release.

"The combination brings together two of the largest public companies in the oil and gas mineral and royalty sector with complementary high-quality assets in the Permian Basin and other oil-focused regions, creating an industry leader with a proven track record of consolidating oil and gas mineral and royalty interests operated by a diverse set of E&P companies," the release said.

The all-stock deal is expected to close in Q1 2023, with Sitio shareholders owning around 54% of the new company and Brigham's the remainder. Noam Lockshin, the current chairman of Sitio, would also become chairman of the new company.

Sitio is a result of the merger of Desert Peak Minerals and Falcon Minerals earlier this year. The new company, which will operate under the name Sitio Royalties, will have 259,510 net royalty acres with over 30% coverage in the Permian Basin, approximately 100 rigs running across all of its operating basins, and more than 50 activity wells.

Related Topics

Company Oil United States Gas All Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan's rupee continues to lose value against U ..

Pakistan's rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

7 seconds ago
 Boris Johnson bows out as Liz Truss will assume of ..

Boris Johnson bows out as Liz Truss will assume office of British PM today

16 minutes ago
 Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia ..

Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia Cup 2022 today

55 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right kn ..

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right knee

2 hours ago
 Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din ..

Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar visits UVAS

2 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion outside Russia’s Embassy in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.