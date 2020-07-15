UrduPoint.com
Sitka Mayor Made Decision To Move Baranov Statue Before Assembly Meeting - Representative

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Sitka Mayor Gary Paxton made the decision to relocate the statue of city founder Alexander Baranov before the Alaskan town's assembly even had a chance to vote on it, body representative Valorie Nelson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Late Tuesday, the city assembly adopted a resolution to relocate the Baranov statue to the Sitka Historical Society Museum. In 1799, Baranov founded Sitka (then called Novo-Archangelsk) as the capital of the Russian colonies in North America.

"It was very obvious that this issue had already been decided by the mayor as his opening statement was that he had already met with Kathy Hope Erickson of the tribe and they had decided to do this," Nelson said. "It was a very difficult and emotional meeting for me... I hesitate to express my feelings other than to say I'm very disappointed in our elected body."

The resolution to move the statue into the museum passed on a 6 to 1 vote, she noted, after about an hour of impassioned statements about "how traumatized the tribe is.

" Three assembly members and three tribal representatives introduced their plan on how to relocate the monument during the meeting, she added.

Nelson, along with another assembly member, Kevin Mosher, initially introduced a resolution to place a proposition on the ballot in October's municipal election about removal of the statue from its current location. Both legislators had to remove it from the agenda when it became obvious that it would not get four necessary votes, she said.

In late June, a group of activists urged Sitka authorities to remove the statue, citing mistreatment of indigenous people.

Statues of several historical figures associated with racism have been removed, toppled or defaced across the United States amid nationwide protests fueled by multiple police-involved killings of African Americans.

