Sitka Mayor Says City Wants to Keep Baranov Statue Amid Proposals to Transport to Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Sitka Mayor Gary Paxton told Sputnik on Thursday that the Alaskan town wants to maintain possession of the statue of city founder Alexander Baranov as offers to buy and transport the monument to Russia emanate.

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said there are numerous proposals to purchase and transport the Baranov statue to Russia that have been put forth after the city assembly voted Tuesday to relocate the monument to the Sitka Historical Society Museum.

"I am sure we want to keep the statue in Sitka," Paxton said.

Antonov said requests to buy the statue have come from the administrations of Arkhangelsk, Irkutsk and Magadan.

In June, activists called for removing the Baranov statue citing mistreatment of the indigenous population during the era of colonization.

In 1799, Baranov founded Sitka (then called Novo-Archangelsk) as the capital of the Russian colonies in North America.

Statues of several historical figures associated with racism have been removed, toppled or defaced across the United States amid nationwide protests fueled by protests - and riots - against police brutality against people of color and against racism.