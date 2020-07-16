UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sitka Mayor Says City Wants To Keep Baranov Statue Amid Proposals To Transport To Russia

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:20 PM

Sitka Mayor Says City Wants to Keep Baranov Statue Amid Proposals to Transport to Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Sitka Mayor Gary Paxton told Sputnik on Thursday that the Alaskan town wants to maintain possession of the statue of city founder Alexander Baranov as offers to buy and transport the monument to Russia emanate.

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said there are numerous proposals to purchase and transport the Baranov statue to Russia that have been put forth after the city assembly voted Tuesday to relocate the monument to the Sitka Historical Society Museum.

"I am sure we want to keep the statue in Sitka," Paxton said.

Antonov said requests to buy the statue have come from the administrations of Arkhangelsk, Irkutsk and Magadan.

In June, activists called for removing the Baranov statue citing mistreatment of the indigenous population during the era of colonization.

In 1799, Baranov founded Sitka (then called Novo-Archangelsk) as the capital of the Russian colonies in North America.

Statues of several historical figures associated with racism have been removed, toppled or defaced across the United States amid nationwide protests fueled by protests - and riots - against police brutality against people of color and against racism.

Related Topics

Assembly Riots Police Russia Buy Irkutsk Magadan Gary Sitka United States June From

Recent Stories

UAE and space, a dream turned into reality: Al Ahb ..

53 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,66 ..

2 hours ago

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

4 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

5 hours ago

SECP issues draft Insurance Ordinance (Amendment) ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.