Situation Aggravated in Mariupol Direction, Hostiles Take Place Close to Russia - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said on Monday that the situation rapidly aggravated in the Mariupol direction, south-east of Ukraine, adding that hostilities take place close to the Russian border.

"The situation rapidly aggravated in the Mariupol direction. The 36th brigade (of the Ukrainian armed forces) has attacked positions of the People's Militia on the outskirts of Kominternove. Hostilities take place close to the border with Russia," Pushilin said in a statement.

The head added that Ukrainian sabotage groups allegedly increased activities in DPR with an objective of terrorist acts against civilians.

"Ukrainian sabotage groups increased its activities in towns and villages (of DPR), whose actions are aimed at carrying out terrorist acts against civilians and life support facilities," Pushilin posted on Telegram.

Pushilin highlighted that Ukrainian army use heavy artillery, mortars, rocket launchers and tanks while shelling DPR cities of Zaitseve, Horlivka and others, adding that civilians are dying out there.

"The Ukrainian armed forces fired over 1,700 grenades and projectiles at civilian areas in the last few day. These are being hit with heavy artillery, mortars, rocket launchers and tanks. People are dying," the statement read.