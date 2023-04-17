Situation Around Bakhmut Not Discussed at Putin-Shoigu Meeting - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The situation around the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, was not discussed at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

The two held talks earlier in the day to discuss the progress of a surprise inspection of Russia's Pacific Fleet that began last Friday.

"No, they did not talks (about this)," Peskov told reporters.