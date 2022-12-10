Situation Around German Patriot Air Defense Systems Creates Rift Within NATO, EU - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The situation around German Patriot air defense systems endangers consensus within the EU and NATO, The New York Times reported on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) The situation around German Patriot air defense systems endangers consensus within the EU and NATO, The New York Times reported on Saturday.

On November 30, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Germany to give Kiev Patriot complexes, which were prepared for deployment in Poland. He also suggested that Poland give air defense systems to Ukraine upon their arrival from Germany. Polish authorities have repeatedly expressed support to the idea. Germany has refused to deliver Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, instead they will be deployed in Poland.

According to the newspaper, Warsaw, being a member of the NATO and the EU, criticized Germany for refusing to supply Patriot complexes to Kiev, creating a rift in both organizations.

Germany offered Poland to deploy several Patriot complexes at its border with Ukraine, following the missile incident on November 15.

On November 15, two missiles fell on Polish territory on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Initially, Warsaw said that the missiles were Russian-made but later added that there was a high probability that they were shot by Ukrainian air defense forces working to intercept incoming Russian missiles. The Russian Defense Ministry said no strikes had been carried out on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, Germany has been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns. Previously, Berlin said it wouldn't send lethal weapons as part of its post-WWII policy, but has since given up on the principle.