UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Situation Around Sputnik Estonia Remains Critical - Russian Ambassador To Tallinn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 02:08 PM

Situation Around Sputnik Estonia Remains Critical - Russian Ambassador to Tallinn

The situation around Sputnik Estonia remains critical, as no progress can be seen, Russian Ambassador to Tallinn Alexander Petrov has said in an interview with Sputnik, calling on the Baltic nation to comply with its obligations on freedom of the media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The situation around Sputnik Estonia remains critical, as no progress can be seen, Russian Ambassador to Tallinn Alexander Petrov has said in an interview with Sputnik, calling on the Baltic nation to comply with its obligations on freedom of the media.

Sputnik Estonia staffers were forced to terminate their contracts starting January 1, after receiving threats of jail terms of up to five years from Estonian police, which cited the 2014 EU sanctions as a pretext for the actions. However, Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's Moscow-based parent company, has insisted that it is not mentioned in any EU sanctions lists.

"I have no rejoicing news here, the situation around Sputnik Estonia remains critical, and no improvement can be seen," Petrov said.

"We keep insisting that the Estonian authorities should respect the Russian media outlet's right to spread information freely.

We are calling on them to comply with their international obligations on ensuring the freedom of speech," Petrov added.

Russia would like international organizations to provide a more clear assessment of the situation, which can be described as political censorship, the diplomat noted.

"It is already clear that the public image of Estonia, which international rankings say is a paragon of guaranteeing the freedom of speech, has been seriously damaged," Petrov said.

The Estonian government has failed to convince the country's civic society that its pressure on Sputnik Estonia is legitimate, since a range of local politicians and journalists have criticized the undertaken measures, the Russian ambassador added.

Related Topics

Police Russia Jail Company Tallinn Progress Estonia January Media From Government

Recent Stories

CIS Observer Mission Assesses Azerbaijan's Parliam ..

12 minutes ago

A Pakistani Abdul Zahir Hamad and his wife Mauriti ..

7 minutes ago

LG Uplus set to provide 5G roaming service in Japa ..

30 minutes ago

Hyundai, Kia beat Volkswagen in EV sales last year ..

7 minutes ago

Two Tourists in Hospital After Boats Collision Nea ..

7 minutes ago

Women food stalls at various markets on rise

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.