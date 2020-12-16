UrduPoint.com
Situation Around US Nuclear Weapons In Europe Raises Concern - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The situation around US nuclear weapons in Europe raises concerns about the viability of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"NATO nuclear missions ... directly contradict the fundamental provisions of Article 1 and Article 2 of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. In addition, non-nuclear countries that store nuclear weapons are in fact violating their safeguards agreements with the IAEA. The situation around US nuclear weapons in Europe raises the most serious concern both in the strategic context and in terms of ensuring the authority and viability of the NPT and the non-proliferation regime established by it," Zakharova said at a briefing.

This aspect is of particular importance in light of the forthcoming conference next year to review the operation of this treaty, she said.

"We are convinced that this problem ” and we qualify it as very serious ” has only one realistic solution, it provides for the return of all US nuclear weapons to the United States, the elimination of the infrastructure that allows the storage, maintenance and rapid deployment of weapons in European countries of NATO, also refusal to conduct training and exercises related to the preparation of the use of this weapon by the personnel of the armed forces of the non-nuclear countries of the alliance," the spokeswoman stressed.

