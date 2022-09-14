UrduPoint.com

Situation At Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Almost Stable - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 11:46 PM

Shooting at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has almost stopped since 16:00 GMT on Wednesday, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan said

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Shooting at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has almost stopped since 16:00 GMT on Wednesday, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan said.

"From 20.00 (16:00 GMT) the fire has practically ceased in all directions, no significant incidents have been recorded," Torosyan wrote on social media.

