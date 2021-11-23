Situation at Belarus-Poland Result of External Pressure on Minsk -Russian Security Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The migration crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border can be viewed as a result of external pressure on Minsk, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) The migration crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border can be viewed as a result of external pressure on Minsk, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev has said.

"What is happening today on the Belarusian-Polish border can also be regarded as a result of external pressure on Belarus.

They failed to destroy the country's leadership, plunge the country into chaos, into protest marches, now they are trying to flood the state with migrants, undermine the social protection and health care system," Patrushev told the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper, adding that Europe needs to counter migrant transportation business instead of giving advises to Minsk.