Situation at Belarusian-Polish Border Calms Down

BRUZGI CHECKPOINT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The situation on the Belarusian-Polish border has calmed down and no more unrest is observed, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

When storming the border earlier in the day, migrants damaged engineering constructions at the Belarusian side of the border, broke a gate, and pulled the wired fence to the Belarusian territory.

"The Belarusian border guards bolstered protection of the Belarusian-Polish border and established the second cordon perimeter," the correspondent said.