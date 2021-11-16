UrduPoint.com

Situation At Belarusian-Polish Border Calms Down

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 06:13 PM

The situation on the Belarusian-Polish border has calmed down and no more unrest is observed, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday

BRUZGI CHECKPOINT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) The situation on the Belarusian-Polish border has calmed down and no more unrest is observed, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

When storming the border earlier in the day, migrants damaged engineering constructions at the Belarusian side of the border, broke a gate, and pulled the wired fence to the Belarusian territory.

"The Belarusian border guards bolstered protection of the Belarusian-Polish border and established the second cordon perimeter," the correspondent said.

