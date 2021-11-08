UrduPoint.com

Situation At Belarusian-Polish Border Remains Tense - Border Committee

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The situation at the Belarusian-Polish border where over 2,000 refugees arrived on Monday remains tense, the Belarusian State Border Committee said.

"The situation on the Belarusian-Polish border remains extremely tense," the committee wrote on its Telegram channel.

The refugees are located in front of Polish barriers at the state border.

"Despite the fact that there were no aggressive actions on the part of the refugees at that time, instead of trying to understand the situation, the Polish security forces used aviation to exert psychological pressure. In addition, tear gas was sprayed against people seeking protection," the committee said, adding that some refugees started "destroying Polish barriers" in response to "unjustified use of special means" against them.

