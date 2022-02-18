UrduPoint.com

Situation At Donbas Line Of Control Escalated Sharply - Self-Proclaimed LPR

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Situation at Donbas Line of Control Escalated Sharply - Self-Proclaimed LPR

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The situation at the line of control in Donbas has escalated sharply, Ivan Filiponenko, a military spokesman of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), said on Friday.

"The situation on the line of contact has sharply escalated.

The Ukrainian army is systematically shelling the territory of the Luhansk People's Republic on the line of contact," Filiponenko told reporters, adding that the LPR intelligence believes Kiev is getting ready for military action.

Related Topics

Army Line Of Control Luhansk Kiev

Recent Stories

Film star Haider Rahi all set to revive Sultan Rah ..

Film star Haider Rahi all set to revive Sultan Rahi's legacy in upcoming movies

11 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rasheed condemns killing of senior producer ..

Sheikh Rasheed condemns killing of senior producer

11 minutes ago
 OSCE to Assist Turkmenistan in Organizing Presiden ..

OSCE to Assist Turkmenistan in Organizing Presidential Elections - Foreign Minis ..

11 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

11 minutes ago
 Asghar Mall College's girls clinche top positions ..

Asghar Mall College's girls clinche top positions in PU's MSc Geography exams

11 minutes ago
 Fawad condemns killing of senior journalist Athar ..

Fawad condemns killing of senior journalist Athar in Karachi

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>