Situation at Donbas Line of Control Escalated Sharply - Self-Proclaimed LPR

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The situation at the line of control in Donbas has escalated sharply, Ivan Filiponenko, a military spokesman of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), said on Friday.

"The situation on the line of contact has sharply escalated.

The Ukrainian army is systematically shelling the territory of the Luhansk People's Republic on the line of contact," Filiponenko told reporters, adding that the LPR intelligence believes Kiev is getting ready for military action.