Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Situation at Frontline in Zaporizhzhia Region Stable - Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) The situation at the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region remains stable and Ukrainian troops have not made any significant advances, Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik.

"The frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region is stable and is under the control of our troops. The enemy is making attempts to advance, fighting is underway in the gray zone and on a small section of the first line of defense, where the enemy is trying to gain a foothold," Rogov said.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

The situation involving the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) and its head Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia will not affect the progress of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

