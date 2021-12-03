Situation at Poland-Belarus Border Remains Tense - German Interior Ministry

The situation at the Polish-Belarusian border remains tense but is much calmer than several weeks ago, German Interior Ministry spokesman Steve Alter said on Friday

"According to our information, there has been a de-escalation at both borders in recent weeks .

.. We also have information that the migration dynamics in Belarus has not yet been completely reduced ... but it has become much calmer," Almer told a briefing, adding that the situation remains tense but is calmer "when compared to past few weeks."