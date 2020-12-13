Situation in 2 Karabakh Villages Stable Following Ceasefire Breaches- Russian Peacekeepers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) The situation in two villages of Nagorno-Karabakh's Hadrut region has stabilized following reported ceasefire violations, Gen. Lt. Rustam Muradov, the commander of the deployed Russian peacekeeping contingent in the area, said on Sunday.

"On December 11, the ceasefire was violated in the vicinity of the Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher settlements in the Hadrut region. ... At present, the situation in the area has returned to normal. Russian peacekeepers are constantly monitoring the situation and maintain contact with representatives of the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides," Muradov said.