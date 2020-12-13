UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Situation In 2 Karabakh Villages Stable Following Ceasefire Breaches- Russian Peacekeepers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 10:00 PM

Situation in 2 Karabakh Villages Stable Following Ceasefire Breaches- Russian Peacekeepers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) The situation in two villages of Nagorno-Karabakh's Hadrut region has stabilized following reported ceasefire violations, Gen. Lt. Rustam Muradov, the commander of the deployed Russian peacekeeping contingent in the area, said on Sunday.

"On December 11, the ceasefire was violated in the vicinity of the Khtsaberd and Hin Tagher settlements in the Hadrut region. ... At present, the situation in the area has returned to normal. Russian peacekeepers are constantly monitoring the situation and maintain contact with representatives of the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides," Muradov said.

Related Topics

Russia December Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Clean Energy Busi ..

57 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment ..

1 minute ago

AUS signs research and exchange MoU with leading E ..

16 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,194 new COVID-19 cases, 631 recove ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Seychelles

16 minutes ago

Sandooq Al Watan launches new round of &#039;UAE C ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.