UrduPoint.com

Situation In Afghanistan, Belarus Points Out Urgency Of EU Migration Rules - EU Commission

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 02:50 PM

Situation in Afghanistan, Belarus Points Out Urgency of EU Migration Rules - EU Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas said on Sunday that the situation in Afghanistan and Belarus has shown that the EU can no longer delay the adoption of migration and asylum rules.

"If there is one thing that the situation in Afghanistan and the actions of Belarus have shown, it is that the clock has run out on how long we can wait to adopt the complete overhaul of Europe's migration and asylum rules we need," Schinas tweeted.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Europe Belarus Sunday

