Situation in Afghanistan Deteriorated Faster Than Expected - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Washington knew about the capabilities of the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) when making the decision to withdraw from the country, but did not expect the situation to deteriorate so quickly, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told a briefing on Sunday.

"We have invested over four administrations billions of Dollars, along with the international community, into the Afghan security and defense forces, building a modern military with the most sophisticated equipment... And the fact of the matter is, we've seen that that force has been unable to defend the country, and that has happened more quickly than we anticipated," he said.