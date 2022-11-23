UrduPoint.com

Situation In Afghanistan Difficult, High Risk Of Militant Infiltration Into CSTO - Putin

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 07:49 PM

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) The situation in Afghanistan remains difficult, the threat of infiltration of militants into the territory of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) countries is still high, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I share the concern of colleagues who have spoken out about the situation in Afghanistan. It remains, of course, difficult. The threat of infiltration of militants of various international terrorist organizations into the territory of the CSTO countries is still high, and the spread of extremist ideology among the population of Central Asian countries increases the risk of activation of the radical structures in the region," Putin said at the CSTO summit in Yerevan.

Afghanistan Militants Russia Yerevan Vladimir Putin

