Situation In Afghanistan Discussed Between The Representatives Of MFAs Of Turkmenistan And The United Kingdom

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 11:16 AM

Situation in Afghanistan discussed between the representatives of MFAs of Turkmenistan and the United Kingdom

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev had a telephone conversation with Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev had a telephone conversation with Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, Minister at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the United Kingdom.


During the talks that were held in a constructive manner, the parties discussed the situations in Afghanistan, as well as the resistance to the common threats and challenges, the political and humanitarian aspects of international cooperation and agreed to continue the dialogue in this course.

