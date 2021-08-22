UrduPoint.com

Situation In Afghanistan Holds Risks For Kazakhstan - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 03:10 PM

Situation in Afghanistan Holds Risks for Kazakhstan - President

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) SULTAN, August 22 (Sputnik) - The developments in Afghanistan do not pose a direct threat to Kazakhstan, but involve certain risks, so the country must be ready to respond to any challenges, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Sunday.

Tokayev attended the operational and tactical drills Kaisar-2021 drills in the Almaty Region.

"The developments in this country [Afghanistan] do not pose a direct threat to Kazakhstan, but do entail certain risks. Thus, we must monitor the developments and be ready to adequately respond to any challenges," Tokayev told participants in the drills.

Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rahmetullin confirmed on Friday that his country did not recognize the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) as the legitimate governing power in Afghanistan after the militants took over the nation last week.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Militants United Nations Russia Almaty Kazakhstan August Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 reco ..

UAE announces 1,076 new COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

10 minutes ago
 US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuatio ..

US President thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation operations in Afghanistan

41 minutes ago
 SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to ch ..

SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to check mineral imbalances

55 minutes ago
 New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pa ..

New procedures announced for combating COVID-19 pandemic in federal entities

1 hour ago
 Digital School, Arizona State University to train ..

Digital School, Arizona State University to train 1,500 educators on digital edu ..

2 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 211.4 million

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.