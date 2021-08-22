Situation in Afghanistan Holds Risks for Kazakhstan - President

(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) SULTAN, August 22 (Sputnik) - The developments in Afghanistan do not pose a direct threat to Kazakhstan, but involve certain risks, so the country must be ready to respond to any challenges, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Sunday.

Tokayev attended the operational and tactical drills Kaisar-2021 drills in the Almaty Region.

"The developments in this country [Afghanistan] do not pose a direct threat to Kazakhstan, but do entail certain risks. Thus, we must monitor the developments and be ready to adequately respond to any challenges," Tokayev told participants in the drills.

Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Akan Rahmetullin confirmed on Friday that his country did not recognize the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) as the legitimate governing power in Afghanistan after the militants took over the nation last week.