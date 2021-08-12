- Home
- Situation in Afghanistan More Difficult Now Than After Withdrawal of Soviet Troops -Shoigu
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 02:32 PM
The current situation in Afghanistan is much more challenging than after the withdrawal of Soviet troops in the late 1980s, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Thursday
"Difficult, much more challenging," Shoigu said during a meeting with students of the Far Eastern State Transport University.