Situation in Afghanistan More Difficult Now Than After Withdrawal of Soviet Troops -Shoigu

VERKHNESEYSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The current situation in Afghanistan is much more challenging than after the withdrawal of Soviet troops in the late 1980s, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Thursday.

"Difficult, much more challenging," Shoigu said during a meeting with students of the Far Eastern State Transport University.