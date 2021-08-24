Situation in Afghanistan National Threat for Hungary - Szijjarto

(@FahadShabbir)

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) Hungary considers the current situation in Afghanistan as its national threat, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday.

"With regard to the situation in Afghanistan, it is definitely a threat to our country.

We would like to ask the allies for the withdrawal of troops to be consistent because we understand that the situation is very vulnerable," Szijjarto said during a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The minister added that Afghan refugees may enter Hungary via Turkey and Western Balkans.