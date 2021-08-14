Situation in Afghanistan Spinning Out of Control - UN Chief

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday the situation in Afghanistan is spinning out of control as the Taliban (banned in Russia) accelerates its offensive toward the capital of Kabul.

"Afghanistan is in the throes of yet another chaotic and desperate chapter - an incredible tragedy for its long-suffering people," Guterres said in a statement. "Afghanistan is spinning out of control."