MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The situation in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif and its outskirts is unstable but the Taliban movement has not captured the city, Russian ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov said on Tuesday.

"As far as I understand, not a single major administrative center is under the control of the Taliban movement at the moment, although a significant part of the country's territory is under their control, they themselves say about 80%. But not a single major city is under their control, including Mazar-i-Sharif," Zhirnov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.