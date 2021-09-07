The situation in Afghanistan's Panjshir province, where resistance forces fought the Taliban (banned in Russia) is now calm, the movement's spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The situation in Afghanistan's Panjshir province, where resistance forces fought the Taliban (banned in Russia) is now calm, the movement's spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, said on Tuesday.

"The Panjshir province is safe, there are no clashes. There is no military action in the Panjshir region," the spokesman told a press conference.