Situation In Bakhmut Still Difficult, Heavy Fighting Underway - Ukrainian Commander

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Situation in Bakhmut Still Difficult, Heavy Fighting Underway - Ukrainian Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) The situation in the city of Bakhmut remains difficult, heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces continues, Commander of Ukrainian Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Monday.

"Intense hostilities continue on the Bakhmut sector. The enemy carried out numerous attacks, trying to break through the defenses of our positions in several directions," he said, as quoted by the Military Media Сenter news outlet, adding that "the situation is quite difficult."

Syrskyi added that the Ukrainian army near Lyman managed to repel numerous attacks over the past few days.

The hotly contested Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, located north of the city of Donetsk, has been the center of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine for months. For Donbas, the city is an important transport hub with many crossroads, which served as a vital center for supplying Ukrainian troops stationed in the region at the beginning of the military operation launched by Russia in Ukraine a year ago.

