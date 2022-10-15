Situation in Beijing Remains Calm Ahead of Beginning of China Communist Party Congress

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2022) Beijing is preparing for the opening of the twentieth China Communist Party Congress ” the most important national political event held every five years, security measures have been strengthened in the city, national flags are flying everywhere, and delegates are arriving in the capital from all over the country, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.

The situation in the capital on the eve of the opening of the congress is calm, an increased police presence is observed mainly in the center of Beijing around Tiananmen Square and the Great Hall of the People, where the congress will be held. Law enforcement officers have put up additional fences and are checking the documents people in the streets.

The security of the hotels, where the delegates live, has also been strengthened.

The twentieth Congress of the Communist Party of China will open on October 16 at 10:00 a.m. local time (02:00 GMT) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. The congress will be attended by more than 2,200 delegates from all over China, representing over 96 million Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members. The Congress will summarize the results of the CCP's five-year work and outline the goals that the party and the country will strive to achieve in the next five years.