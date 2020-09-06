Situation in Belarus Under Control Despite Opposition Rallies - Interior Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) The situation in Belarus is under control despite the holding of unauthorized opposition rallies in some cities across the country, Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told Sputnik on Sunday, adding that no emergency was recorded.

The spokeswoman said earlier in the day that unauthorized opposition protests were taking place throughout Belarus, and approximately 10 people had been arrested in Minsk.

"In general, the situation in the republic is controlled, no emergency has been recorded," Chemodanova said.

At the same time, the official noted that police officers were still working in an enhanced regime.

Commenting on the number of arrests, Chemodanova said it was increasing, without mentioning the exact figure.

Belarus has been engulfed in nation-wide protests since the August 9 election, which saw President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. The opposition claims that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is the real winner.