MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) The situation in Russia's Belgorod region where shelling often occurs will not affect the course of the special military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, of course, this cannot have any effect on the course of the military operation, but I am not authorized to say anything here due to the nuances," Peskov told reporters when asked the relevant question.

The spokesman also said that the international community can see media reports about shelling in the Belgorod region but remains silent.

"As before, not a single word that would criticize the Kiev regime for this or condemn," Peskov said.