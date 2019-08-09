UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Situation In Bishkek Calm, Atambayev's Supporters Fail To Destabilize It - Russia Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 11:10 AM

Situation in Bishkek Calm, Atambayev's Supporters Fail to Destabilize It - Russia Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The situation in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek is peaceful, since law enforcers have foiled attempts by supporters of former President Almazbek Atambayev to stir turmoil, the Russian Embassy in Bishkek said in a statement on Friday.

The ex-president surrendered to law enforcers on Thursday and was then placed in a pre-trial detention facility of the State Committee for National Security, where he will be held until August 26.

"Law enforcers have foiled the attempts by the ex-president's supporters to destabilize the situation in Bishkek. As of morning of August 9, the situation in the capital is calm," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

Security forces attempted on Wednesday to storm Atambayev's residence, located 12 miles away from Bishkek, in a bid to detain the ex-leader, who has been refusing to obey subpoena on corruption charges.

The situation turned violent, with Atambayev's supporters fighting back. The operation continued on Thursday and resulted in Atambayev's detention. Almost 100 people were injured in clashes over the two days, while one security officer was killed.

A parliamentary committee has concluded that Atambayev, who served as the president of Kyrgyzstan from December 2011 to November 2017, has been implicated in abuse of power, corruption, forgery and other crimes. Atambayev has denied the allegations as politically motivated.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Storm Russia Twitter Bishkek Kyrgyzstan August November December 2017 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 9, 2019 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

FNC Elections Committees across Emirates ready to ..

12 hours ago

Two Civilians Injured in Renewed Clashes Between Y ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan exporting tractors to Africa, seeking mar ..

11 hours ago

UK Health Watchdog Refuses to Back Cannabis to Hel ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.