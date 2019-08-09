(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) The situation in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek is peaceful, since law enforcers have foiled attempts by supporters of former President Almazbek Atambayev to stir turmoil, the Russian Embassy in Bishkek said in a statement on Friday.

The ex-president surrendered to law enforcers on Thursday and was then placed in a pre-trial detention facility of the State Committee for National Security, where he will be held until August 26.

"Law enforcers have foiled the attempts by the ex-president's supporters to destabilize the situation in Bishkek. As of morning of August 9, the situation in the capital is calm," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

Security forces attempted on Wednesday to storm Atambayev's residence, located 12 miles away from Bishkek, in a bid to detain the ex-leader, who has been refusing to obey subpoena on corruption charges.

The situation turned violent, with Atambayev's supporters fighting back. The operation continued on Thursday and resulted in Atambayev's detention. Almost 100 people were injured in clashes over the two days, while one security officer was killed.

A parliamentary committee has concluded that Atambayev, who served as the president of Kyrgyzstan from December 2011 to November 2017, has been implicated in abuse of power, corruption, forgery and other crimes. Atambayev has denied the allegations as politically motivated.