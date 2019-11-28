UrduPoint.com
Situation In Bolivia Calmed Down After UN Mediation - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 10:19 PM

The situation in Bolivia has somewhat stabilized in Bolivia thanks to the intermediary role of the United Nations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday at a briefing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The situation in Bolivia has somewhat stabilized in Bolivia thanks to the intermediary role of the United Nations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday at a briefing.

"As for Bolivia, we acknowledge that in the last few days situation in this state somewhat stabilized. It happened thanks to the intermediary role by the UN Secretary General's Special Representative [Jean Arnault]," Zakharova said.

She reminded everyone that the current government had pledged to hold early presidential and parliamentary elections and was in favor of draft legislation that would prevent the country from prosecuting former President Evo Morales' supporters for political reasons.

Zakharova added that the country had the chance restore stability now that Morales' supporters were no longer protesting, stressing that peace was dependent on whether the interim authorities and politicians could abandon their aggressive rhetoric against their opponents, and representatives of indigenous peoples and low-income groups.

Amid a political crisis sparked by his reelection to a fourth term, Morales stepped down on November 10 and later fled to Mexico. Bolivia's highest-ranking officials resigned as well. This left Jeanine Anez, then the opposition deputy speaker of the upper house, to declare herself interim president, a claim that the Constitutional Court recognized as legitimate shortly thereafter. However, the ex-president's supporters protested against Anez's government, leading to violent clashes with security forces.

On Saturday, the lower house of Bolivian parliament unanimously adopted amendments to a draft bill that says a general election must be held no more than 120 days after the creation of a supreme electoral tribunal. Anez enacted the law the following day.

