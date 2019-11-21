Situation in Bolivia Remains 'Alarming', More Victims Than Before Power Change - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The situation in Bolivia is still "alarming", and recent clashes between police and protesters, as well as among protesters supporting various factions, resulted in more victims than during the demonstrations before the recent change of power, Russian Foreign Ministry's Latin American Department Director Alexander Shchetinin said on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, the situation [in Bolivia] remains alarming, clashes between supporters of various political forces continue. Moreover, the number of those injured and dead is many times greater than the number of victims during the demonstrations before the change of power," Shchetinin told reporters.

He criticized the recent decision by Bolivia's interim president, Jeanine Anez, to exempt law enforcement officers and members of the armed forces from accountability for the use of violence against the protesters.

"And this is a worrying situation, and human rights organizations in the region share this view," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, three people died as a result of the clashes between protesters and police officers near the oil refinery Senkata in Bolivia's second-largest city of El Alto. The Senkata oil refinery had been blocked by supporters of Bolivia's former president Evo Morales. This resulted in the disruption of gasoline, diesel fuel and liquefied natural gas deliveries to La Paz. Public transport in the capital stopped operating because of fuel shortages.

Morales stepped down on November 10 and fled to Mexico after his re-election to a fourth term prompted protests.

In the wake of a spree of high-ranking resignations, Anez, the opposition speaker of the Bolivian parliament's upper chamber, declared herself the country's interim president. The Constitutional Court recognized her claim as legitimate.