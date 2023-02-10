UrduPoint.com

Situation In Canadian Cities With Russian Diplomatic Missions 'Tense' - Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Situation in Canadian Cities With Russian Diplomatic Missions 'Tense' - Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The situation in Ottawa and other Canadian cities where Russian diplomatic missions are located remains tense and law enforcement there do not always properly respond to security requests, Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

"The situation in Ottawa and other cities of the country where there are Russian diplomatic missions - Toronto and Montreal - is tense," Stepanov said. "With the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the authorities and the corporate media outlets took an openly Russophobic position."

Stepanov pointed out that the anti-Russian sentiment produces daily pickets and actions near the embassy and consulates general.

"Participants from among the 'Western' Ukrainian diaspora and some Canadians, from among those who have little knowledge of history, sometimes behave aggressively: they attack diplomats' cars, take pictures of the plate numbers and the passengers, including family members and children," he said. "There are threats from time to time. This is definitely worrisome."

In addition, Stepanov said Canadian law enforcement do not always respond appropriately to relevant requests to ensure security.

"So far, only security considerations are the source of self-disciplined restrictions," he said.

Stepanov emphasized that the majority of ordinary Canadians have a good attitude toward Russia and Russians, according to their personal impressions.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, responding to requests by the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The countries of the collective West, including Canada, have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and provided military support for Ukraine.

Stepanov made the remarks on the occasion of Diplomats' Day, which is traditionally celebrated in Russia on February 10 and honors Russian diplomatic staff of the past and present. The holiday was created in 2002 by a presidential decree and references February 10, 1549, when the Posolsky Prikaz - Russia's first foreign affairs agency - was first mentioned in official chronicles.

