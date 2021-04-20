UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Situation In Chad After President's Death Calm But 'Alarming' - Russian Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

Situation in Chad After President's Death Calm But 'Alarming' - Russian Embassy

The situation in Chad is calm but "alarming" after the death of President Idriss Deby, the Russian embassy in N'Djamena told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The situation in Chad is calm but "alarming" after the death of President Idriss Deby, the Russian embassy in N'Djamena told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The situation in the country is calmly alarming, the question of evacuating Russian citizens is not yet raised, Russian citizens have not applied for evacuation.

The Russian Embassy is currently continuing to work as usual," the embassy said.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Deby, who got recently re-elected for his sixth term, got injured on the front lines during clashes with insurgents and died in a hospital. The transitional military council headed by Lieut. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, the son of the late president, has been established until a new government is elected.

Related Topics

Injured Russia Died Chad Media Government

Recent Stories

Administrator Karachi for findings new avenues to ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai leasing firm buys Boeing's troubled 737 MAX ..

2 minutes ago

Israel's Public Debt-to-GDP Hit 10-Year Record in ..

2 minutes ago

China Desires to Use Space to Supplant US as Globa ..

4 minutes ago

Real Madrid's Florentino Perez: king of concrete a ..

4 minutes ago

Czechs ask EU, NATO partners to expel Russian dipl ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.