The situation in Chad is calm but "alarming" after the death of President Idriss Deby, the Russian embassy in N'Djamena told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The situation in Chad is calm but "alarming" after the death of President Idriss Deby, the Russian embassy in N'Djamena told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The situation in the country is calmly alarming, the question of evacuating Russian citizens is not yet raised, Russian citizens have not applied for evacuation.

The Russian Embassy is currently continuing to work as usual," the embassy said.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Deby, who got recently re-elected for his sixth term, got injured on the front lines during clashes with insurgents and died in a hospital. The transitional military council headed by Lieut. Gen. Mahamat Idriss Deby, the son of the late president, has been established until a new government is elected.