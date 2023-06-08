UrduPoint.com

Situation In City Of Bakhmut Complicated, But Controlled - Acting DPR Head Pushilin

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Situation in City of Bakhmut Complicated, But Controlled - Acting DPR Head Pushilin

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Acting head of Russia's Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said in an interview with Sputnik that the situation in the recently liberated city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, was difficult due to constant shelling by Ukrainian troops, but added that it was under control.

"The situation is stably complicated, but controlled: the enemy regularly tries to push through the flanks and conduct shelling, often chaotic, but regular," Pushilin said.

He said the city was being shelled from artillery guns, mortars and drones.

"We certainly don't have any illusions here either: the enemy will try at least in some part to regain lost positions or show some successes," Pushilin said.

He said Ukraine's claims that it retained some presence in Bakhmut were false.

"There is not a single Ukrainian criminal there, not a single Ukrainian serviceman. The city is completely under the control of the Russian Federation," Pushilin said.

