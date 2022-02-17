UrduPoint.com

Situation In Donbas Alarming, Kiev Started Making Provocations - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Situation in Donbas Alarming, Kiev Started Making Provocations - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The information received from Donbas is alarming, and Kiev started making provocations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We have repeatedly warned that the excessive concentration of Ukrainian armed forces in the immediate vicinity of the demarcation line, coupled with possible provocations, could pose a terrible danger.

Now we see that these terrible provocations are going on, we see reports from representatives of the self-proclaimed republics that mutual attacks are taking place on the line of contact, that the first attack came from Ukraine. This is disturbing information. We keep monitoring," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that the Kremlin received some signals from Kiev about a meeting but no response about its goals.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Kiev From

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Claims Some NATO Members Block Ukraine's ..

Zelenskyy Claims Some NATO Members Block Ukraine's Membership - President's Offi ..

1 second ago
 Closures of French Military Bases in Mali to Take ..

Closures of French Military Bases in Mali to Take Up to 6 Months - Macron

3 seconds ago
 Frontex Chief Meets With Cypriot Interior Minister ..

Frontex Chief Meets With Cypriot Interior Minister, Pledges Support in 'Area of ..

2 minutes ago
 PIA office in Hyderabad closed due to rationalizat ..

PIA office in Hyderabad closed due to rationalization policy: Ghulam Sarwar

2 minutes ago
 IHC grants time to NAB prosecutor for preparations ..

IHC grants time to NAB prosecutor for preparations in Maryam Nawaz's appeals

2 minutes ago
 ANF arrests two smugglers, narcotics seized

ANF arrests two smugglers, narcotics seized

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>