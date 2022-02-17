Situation in Donbas Alarming, Kiev Started Making Provocations - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The information received from Donbas is alarming, and Kiev started making provocations, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We have repeatedly warned that the excessive concentration of Ukrainian armed forces in the immediate vicinity of the demarcation line, coupled with possible provocations, could pose a terrible danger.

Now we see that these terrible provocations are going on, we see reports from representatives of the self-proclaimed republics that mutual attacks are taking place on the line of contact, that the first attack came from Ukraine. This is disturbing information. We keep monitoring," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that the Kremlin received some signals from Kiev about a meeting but no response about its goals.