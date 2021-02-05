Situation in Donbas Escalated in Recent Weeks, Peace Process Stalled - Interior Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The situation in Ukraine's conflict-torn region of Donbas has significantly escalated within the past several weeks and the peace process has stalled, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said.

"We have been facing a sharp escalation of tensions there within the past several weeks. There is no peace process anymore. Sniper teams and mortars are operating, the war is underway," Avakov told the 1+1 broadcaster on late Thursday.

He added that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had banned three Ukrainian broadcasters - 112.

Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK - following the escalation of tensions in Donbas.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government.

A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later, following the talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group. Despite this agreement, however, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas.