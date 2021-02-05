UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Situation In Donbas Escalated In Recent Weeks, Peace Process Stalled - Interior Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 07:40 AM

Situation in Donbas Escalated in Recent Weeks, Peace Process Stalled - Interior Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The situation in Ukraine's conflict-torn region of Donbas has significantly escalated within the past several weeks and the peace process has stalled, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said.

"We have been facing a sharp escalation of tensions there within the past several weeks. There is no peace process anymore. Sniper teams and mortars are operating, the war is underway," Avakov told the 1+1 broadcaster on late Thursday.

He added that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had banned three Ukrainian broadcasters - 112.

Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK - following the escalation of tensions in Donbas.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government.

A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later, following the talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group. Despite this agreement, however, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas.

Related Topics

Ukraine Interior Minister Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Independence From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

International Day for Human Fraternity revives hop ..

6 hours ago

International Court of Justice dismisses Qatar&#03 ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM review latest reg ..

7 hours ago

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

7 hours ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

9 hours ago

Lahore High Court directs for taking steps to set ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.