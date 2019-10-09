(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Nobody calls into question the sovereignty of Ukraine, the situation in Donbas is an internal problem of Kiev, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday.

"Sovereignty is not discussed in this case, no one here questions the sovereignty of Ukraine.

Again, this is an internal problem of Ukraine. Ukraine itself solves issues of its sovereignty," Peskov said when asked about the Kremlin's position regarding Ukraine regaining sovereignty over Donbas as a result of the implementation of the Minsk agreements.