MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The situation in the war-torn Donbas region does not calm down due to regular artillery attacks by the Ukrainian military, Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, it is not getting calmer ...

[The situation] has been exacerbating since September. The peak of the escalation probably began in December, December-January, and then we see the situation getting worse, taking into account the amount of equipment, the military personnel that was pulled [to the border]. And now, despite all kinds of statements about attempts to even agree on the ceasefire, alas, it is not getting quieter," Pushilin said in an interview.